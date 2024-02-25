US condemns fake parliamentary and local elections in Belarus

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 668 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46635 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106745 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361128 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210148 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242842 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254323 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160497 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105674 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183688 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241678 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292397 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5958 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31922 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54570 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40869 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111375 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US condemns fake parliamentary and local elections in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26625 views

The United States has condemned the sham parliamentary and local elections in Belarus as not free and fair due to a climate of fear, lack of democratic processes, denial of registration to opposition parties, and imprisonment of political figures.

US condemns fake parliamentary and local elections in Belarus

The United States condemns the sham parliamentary and local elections of the Lukashenko regime that ended today in Belarus. The elections were held in an atmosphere of fear, in which no election process could be called democratic. This is stated in the statement of the US State Department, published on the website of the White House, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the press service of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that all independent parties in Belarus were denied registration, and political figures are under arrest or outside the country. According to him, these actions have frozen political activity in Belarus. The representative of the State Department also noted that the authorities refused to invite OSCE observers to the elections.

The regime continues to hold more than 1,400 political prisoners. All independent political figures have been either detained or exiled. All independent political parties were denied registration. Belarusians abroad could only vote if they returned to Minsk, where they would most likely face reprisals.

the statement reads

The United States called on Lukashenka's regime to stop the repression, release all political prisoners, and open a dialogue with its political opponents. The State Department emphasized that the Belarusian people deserve better.

Help Help

Four parties took part in the elections: Belaya Rus, the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, the Communist Party, and the Republican Party of Labor and Justice. According to the CEC of Belarus, the turnout at the close of polls was 72.98%.

Not related to the offensive from Belarus: the OVA named the main tasks of the Varas City Military Administration21.02.24, 16:54 • 25982 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
United States Department of State
White House
United States
