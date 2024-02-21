Not related to the offensive from Belarus: the OVA named the main tasks of the Varas City Military Administration

The creation of the Varas city military administration is not related to the likelihood of an offensive from Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports .



Details

According to him, the creation of a new MVA is a planned process given the strategic importance of the city. He also reminded that in October, another MBA was established in another city of nuclear workers, Netishyn.

The creation of the Varash MBA is not related to the offensive from Belarus. It is about the strategic importance of the Rivne NPP and the security environment in Varash. Therefore, back in July, in pursuance of the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the Rivne Regional Military Administration addressed the President with an initiative to establish the Varash MBA - summarized Oleksandr Koval.

According to him, the main task of the Varas City Military Administration is security, defense, and budget issues.

Preparations are underway to register MBA as a legal entity. Koval said he had several meetings during the day. In particular, he met with the mayor of Varash, Oleksandr Menzul

He explained that he and the city council would continue to work together. It is important that they help and reinforce the head of the Varaska MVA, Liudmyla Marynina. He discussed with both of them the areas of responsibility and the division of duties. He emphasized that there should be clear interaction and coordination between them - suggested the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

The city military administration in Varash is headed by Lyudmyla Marynina. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prior to that, she was the head of the Varas District State Administration.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree establishing a military administration in the town of Varash in Rivne region. This town is also called the satellite of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).