Not related to the offensive from Belarus: the OVA named the main tasks of the Varas City Military Administration

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96800 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110249 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156731 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252731 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174675 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165843 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30918 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27397 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34379 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27539 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225453 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114263 views
Not related to the offensive from Belarus: the OVA named the main tasks of the Varas City Military Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25948 views

The creation of the Varas City Military Administration is related to the strategic importance of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant and security in the region.

The creation of the Varas city military administration is not related to the likelihood of an offensive from Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the creation of a new MVA is a planned process given the strategic importance of the city. He also reminded that in October, another MBA was established in another city of nuclear workers, Netishyn.

The creation of the Varash MBA is not related to the offensive from Belarus. It is about the strategic importance of the Rivne NPP and the security environment in Varash. Therefore, back in July, in pursuance of the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the Rivne Regional Military Administration addressed the President with an initiative to establish the Varash MBA

- summarized Oleksandr Koval.

According to him, the main task of the Varas City Military Administration is security, defense, and budget issues. 

Preparations are underway to register MBA as a legal entity. Koval said he had several meetings during the day. In particular, he met with the mayor of Varash, Oleksandr Menzul

He explained that he and the city council would continue to work together. It is important that they help and reinforce the head of the Varaska MVA, Liudmyla Marynina. He discussed with both of them the areas of responsibility and the division of duties. He emphasized that there should be clear interaction and coordination between them

- suggested the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

The city military administration in Varash is headed by Lyudmyla Marynina. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prior to that, she was the head of the Varas District State Administration.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree establishing a military administration in the town of Varash in Rivne region. This town is also called the satellite of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising