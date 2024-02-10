Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 293 occupants and 37 pieces of military equipment in Kupyansk sector - Yevlash

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103285 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130714 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131346 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172717 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277146 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178025 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245594 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102877 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94693 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91758 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100627 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242029 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11703 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130714 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104184 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104289 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120547 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 293 occupants and 37 pieces of military equipment in Kupyansk sector - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31043 views

In 24 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops killed 293 Russian servicemen and destroyed 37 pieces of equipment and weapons.

Over the past day, 24 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector, during which 293 occupants were killed and wounded, and 37 pieces of military equipment were destroyed and damaged. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, the number of attacks has changed slightly. Previously, the enemy fired 800 attacks in this direction (Kupyansk - ed.) every day, but now it is 509 attacks on our positions. This is probably due to the unfavorable weather conditions that are currently prevailing in the combat zone, namely in the Kupyansk sector

- Yevlash said.

He said that the enemy used its aviation against the Ukrainian Armed Forces 8 times, mainly Su-34 attack aircraft, which use guided bombs to strike at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

There were 24 combat engagements, during which 293 occupants were killed and wounded, and 37 pieces of military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including two tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, one MTLB, one 2C3 Acacia, three D-30 cannons, 120 mortars, 8 vehicles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles

- added Yevlash.

The enemy also continues to redeploy its reserves to replace those previously lost in this area and is trying to attack near Senkivka to further advance to and block the city of Kupyansk.

Yevlash reminded that in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy holds about 40 thousand personnel of various types of troops, as well as more than 500 tanks and armored combat vehicles.

Recall

Within the last day 111 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes and fired 76 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
mt-lbError 42: something went wrong
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising