Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 293 occupants and 37 pieces of military equipment in Kupyansk sector - Yevlash

Over the past day, 24 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector, during which 293 occupants were killed and wounded, and 37 pieces of military equipment were destroyed and damaged. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Currently, the number of attacks has changed slightly. Previously, the enemy fired 800 attacks in this direction (Kupyansk - ed.) every day, but now it is 509 attacks on our positions. This is probably due to the unfavorable weather conditions that are currently prevailing in the combat zone, namely in the Kupyansk sector - Yevlash said.

He said that the enemy used its aviation against the Ukrainian Armed Forces 8 times, mainly Su-34 attack aircraft, which use guided bombs to strike at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

There were 24 combat engagements, during which 293 occupants were killed and wounded, and 37 pieces of military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including two tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, one MTLB, one 2C3 Acacia, three D-30 cannons, 120 mortars, 8 vehicles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles - added Yevlash.

The enemy also continues to redeploy its reserves to replace those previously lost in this area and is trying to attack near Senkivka to further advance to and block the city of Kupyansk.

Yevlash reminded that in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy holds about 40 thousand personnel of various types of troops, as well as more than 500 tanks and armored combat vehicles.

Within the last day 111 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes and fired 76 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.