Russians are spreading lies about the occupation of Belogorovka - DeepState

Russian troops falsely claim to have occupied the village of Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian paratroopers from the 81st Airmobile Brigade have destroyed or disabled 6 tanks and 9 armored vehicles over the past two days.
The enemy is spreading lies about the occupation of Bilohorivka, the situation in the village has not changed significantly. This was reported by the Deep State project, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that only as a result of fighting over the past two days, paratroopers from the 81st Airborne Brigade destroyed or disabled 6 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles.
The number of destroyed enemy infantry could not be calculated.
