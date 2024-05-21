Russians are spreading lies about the occupation of Belogorovka - DeepState

The enemy is spreading lies about the occupation of Bilohorivka, the situation in the village has not changed significantly. This was reported by the Deep State project, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that only as a result of fighting over the past two days, paratroopers from the 81st Airborne Brigade destroyed or disabled 6 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles.

The number of destroyed enemy infantry could not be calculated.

You can view the DeepStateMAP map of the war in Ukraine at.

Russian troops advance on several fronts - DeepState