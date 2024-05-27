Defense Forces in the Kharkiv sector succeed in certain areas - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making progress in some areas. The situation in the Kupyansk sector is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hrekivka. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 10:30 a.m. on May 27.

Since the beginning of the day, 29 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders fired 706 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 24 times with the use of multiple rocket launchers. The enemy launched three air strikes using seven guided bombs. The occupiers attacked 51 more times with kamikaze drones.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled an aggressor's attack in the direction of Lypky today. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to improve the defense lines, and are succeeding in some areas - , the statement said.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 191 occupants in this sector, 63 of them were irrecoverable losses. In addition, our troops destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, nine UAVs, 11 vehicles and seven units of special equipment. They also destroyed 24 enemy dugouts.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy has tried to improve the tactical situation four times since the beginning of the day.

"The situation is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. Attacks were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka and Nevske. The battle in the area of Hrekivka continues. The situation is under control," the General Staff said.

According to the updated data, total enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to 114 people, 42 of them were irrecoverable. One anti-aircraft mount, one MT-LB and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Another enemy artillery system was damaged.

Ukrainian troops repelled five militants' assaults in the Northern sector . Three attacks were stopped. Fighting continues in the areas of Spirne and Vyymky. The situation is tense, the General Staff assured.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are reportedly taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. Fighting continues near the settlements of Sokil, Umanske and Nevelske. An attack near Novooleksandrivka was repelled.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 263 people in killed and wounded in this sector. An occupant's tank, six armored combat vehicles, two cars and two mortars were destroyed. In addition, one tank, an armored personnel carrier and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, four combat engagements continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The General Staff noted that the situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremivsk sector, a defensive battle is taking place near Staromayorske today. The situation is reportedly under control.

No enemy assault actions took place in the Orikhiv sector . At the same time, the aggressor is intensifying fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to force personnel from the front line of defense.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, namely, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Krynky. There were no losses of positions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Yevlash: russians practice using "idle" airplanes for props