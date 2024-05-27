Defense Forces in the Kharkiv sector succeed in certain areas - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138049 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236507 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170995 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205075 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61747 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108613 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43806 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104293 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 38916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236507 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205075 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231197 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218440 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9292 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104293 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108613 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156836 views
Defense Forces in the Kharkiv sector succeed in certain areas - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38074 views

In certain areas of the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved success, repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, while in the Kupyansk and other areas the situation remains tense and combat engagements continue.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making progress in some areas. The situation in the Kupyansk sector is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hrekivka.  This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 10:30 a.m. on May 27.

Since the beginning of the day, 29 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders fired 706 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 24 times with the use of multiple rocket launchers. The enemy launched three air strikes using seven guided bombs. The occupiers attacked 51 more times with kamikaze drones.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled an aggressor's attack in the direction of Lypky today. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to improve the defense lines, and are succeeding in some areas

- , the statement said.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 191 occupants in this sector, 63 of them were irrecoverable losses. In addition, our troops destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, nine UAVs, 11 vehicles and seven units of special equipment. They also destroyed 24 enemy dugouts.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy has tried to improve the tactical situation four times since the beginning of the day. 

"The situation is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. Attacks were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka and Nevske. The battle in the area of Hrekivka continues. The situation is under control," the General Staff said. 

According to the updated data, total enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to 114 people, 42 of them were irrecoverable. One anti-aircraft mount, one MT-LB and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Another enemy artillery system was damaged.

Ukrainian troops repelled five militants' assaults in the Northern sector . Three attacks were stopped. Fighting continues in the areas of Spirne and Vyymky. The situation is tense, the General Staff assured. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are reportedly taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. Fighting continues near the settlements of Sokil, Umanske and Nevelske. An attack near Novooleksandrivka was repelled.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 263 people in killed and wounded in this sector. An occupant's tank, six armored combat vehicles, two cars and two mortars were destroyed. In addition, one tank, an armored personnel carrier and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, four combat engagements continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The General Staff noted that the situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces. 

In the Vremivsk sector, a defensive battle is taking place near Staromayorske today. The situation is reportedly under control.

No enemy assault actions took place in the Orikhiv sector . At the same time, the aggressor is intensifying fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to force personnel from the front line of defense.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, namely, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Krynky. There were no losses of positions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Yevlash: russians practice using "idle" airplanes for props27.05.24, 11:02 • 22763 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
mt-lb
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv

Contact us about advertising