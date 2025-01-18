ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111296 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104723 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103875 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117042 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Paratrooper rangers capture 6 Russian occupants in Vovchansk sector

Paratrooper rangers capture 6 Russian occupants in Vovchansk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36649 views

In the Vovchansk sector, rangers of the 71st Brigade repelled an enemy assault and captured 6 Russians. The battle lasted for three hours after the enemy's MT-LB was hit and the occupiers attempted to seize the building.

Paratrooper rangers captured 6 Russian invaders during the enemy's assault on the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details [1

The enemy tried to break through on armored vehicles, but one of the paratrooper rangers shot down the enemy MT-LB with a grenade launcher

- the message says. 

The surviving Russians hurried up and subsequently began to storm the building, which was being defended by soldiers of the 71st separate ranger brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The rangers called for help and took up the fight, which lasted about three hours. With the support of the assault group of a friendly unit, the paratroopers cleared the building and captured 6 Russian occupants

- , the post says.

Recall 

In the Toretsk sector, fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade captured a Russian soldier of Eskimo origin. The prisoner told about discrimination against indigenous peoples in Russia. 

