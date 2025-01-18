Paratrooper rangers captured 6 Russian invaders during the enemy's assault on the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The enemy tried to break through on armored vehicles, but one of the paratrooper rangers shot down the enemy MT-LB with a grenade launcher - the message says.

The surviving Russians hurried up and subsequently began to storm the building, which was being defended by soldiers of the 71st separate ranger brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The rangers called for help and took up the fight, which lasted about three hours. With the support of the assault group of a friendly unit, the paratroopers cleared the building and captured 6 Russian occupants - , the post says.

In the Toretsk sector, fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade captured a Russian soldier of Eskimo origin. The prisoner told about discrimination against indigenous peoples in Russia.