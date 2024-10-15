ATES guerrillas reconnoitered the vehicle fleet of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the brig in occupied Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
ATES agents conducted a reconnaissance of the Black Sea Fleet vehicle fleet in Sevastopol. They discovered the movement of military equipment and a brig where “refuseniks” from the 810th Marine Brigade are kept.
ATES guerrillas reconnoitered the Black Sea Fleet's vehicle fleet and the brig in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to ATES.
Details
The ATES agent conducted a reconnaissance of the fleet of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces in Sevastopol. The operation revealed a constant movement of military equipment used for supply and logistics at the front. Such units of equipment as MTLBs and BTR-80s were spotted.
In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH08.10.24, 15:32 • 11994 views
"Next to the vehicle fleet is the brig of the Sevastopol garrison, where the so-called "refuseniks" are serving their sentences - soldiers, mostly from the 810th Marine Brigade, who refused to follow orders from the command and participate in battles, continuing to suffer losses in the Kursk sector. These soldiers were sent for "re-education" in appropriate conditions of detention," the statement said.
Part of the Russian military refuses to perform combat missions in Zaporizhzhia - “ATESH”15.10.24, 14:28 • 13244 views