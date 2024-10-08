In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH

Ukrainian guerrillas managed to reconnoiter the 17th arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, where ammunition is stored. This was reported by the pro-Ukrainian movement “ATESH”, UNN reports.

Details

Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal, which is responsible for the storage of ammunition and maintenance of equipment of the Black Sea Fleet. The arsenal ensures the supply of naval units and formations with the necessary materials and ammunition during operations - said ATESH

The arsenal has high security measures in place, including observation towers, long guard posts, and patrols.

The guerrillas will continue to monitor and collect important information about the Russian rear for further actions.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The agents established the storage of equipment, the organization of security, and recorded patrols and posts.