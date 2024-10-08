ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31067 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98341 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161266 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141362 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138206 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111976 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH

In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11959 views

The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. High security measures were found, including observation towers, guard posts and patrols.

Ukrainian guerrillas managed to reconnoiter the 17th arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, where ammunition is stored. This was reported by the pro-Ukrainian movement “ATESH”, UNN reports.

Details

Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal, which is responsible for the storage of ammunition and maintenance of equipment of the Black Sea Fleet. The arsenal ensures the supply of naval units and formations with the necessary materials and ammunition during operations

- said ATESH

The arsenal has high security measures in place, including observation towers, long guard posts, and patrols.

The guerrillas will continue to monitor and collect important information about the Russian rear for further actions.

Image

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The agents established the storage of equipment, the organization of security, and recorded patrols and posts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

