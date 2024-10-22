Russia removes BRDM-2 armored vehicles from conservation for the war in Ukraine
Russia is actively decommissioning BRDM-2 armored vehicles for use in Ukraine. They can be used as mobile firepower due to the lack of other armored personnel carriers lost in the war.
The Russian Federation is actively removing BRDM-2 armored vehicles from mothballing. This is evidenced by satellite images. This is reported by Defence24, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that some of these vehicles, after being decommissioned, are sent for repair and modernization at the facilities of the 103rd Armored Repair Plant. However, it should be noted that BRDM-2 are not suitable for use as armored vehicles - their design does not provide a compartment for landing troops.
The Russians may start using these vehicles as mobile firepower, equipped with a 14.5 mm KPVT machine gun and a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun. Other reasons for their use include Russia's lack of BTR-82, BTR-80 and MT-LB due to high losses in the war against Ukraine.
In addition to the BRDM-2, the Russians may decommission specialized vehicles based on this APC, for example, self-propelled ATGMs.
For reference
The BRDM-2 is a Soviet armored vehicle designed for reconnaissance and patrol missions. It was put into service in 1962 and became widely used in many armies around the world.
