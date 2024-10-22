Soon there will be concrete results that will be seen not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia: MP on missiles for the Hrom TV and Radio Company
Kyiv • UNN
MP Yegor Chernev reported on the successful testing of Ukrainian ballistic missiles for the Hrom missile system. The results will soon be seen in Ukraine and Russia, but there are problems with the production of missiles for the “Vilkha” MLRS.
Currently, Ukraine has certain issues with the production of missiles for the “Vilkha” MLRS, but Ukrainian ballistic missiles for the “Grom” have already been tested and soon there will be concrete results that will be seen not only in Ukraine but also in Russia. This was stated by MP, Head of the Permanent Ukrainian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
“If we talk about Vilkha, there are certain issues with the production of these missiles. I won't go into details now, but there are components that, unfortunately, we cannot get today. If we talk about OTRKs such as “Thunder,” everything is fine, everything is underway, and the president has already said that our ballistic missiles have been tested and there will soon be concrete results that will be seen not only in Ukraine but also in Russia,” Chernev said.
Recall
The EU allocates $440 million to support Ukraine's defense industry. This marks a change in the EU's approach to war and highlights the shortcomings of its own defense sector in producing weapons.