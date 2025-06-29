$41.590.00
Brutal murder in Kharkiv due to "animosity": teenager taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

In the Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion of premeditated murder of a 30-year-old man. Death occurred as a result of an open craniocerebral injury.

In the Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old citizen has been notified of suspicion of intentional murder (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 16-year-old resident of Bohodukhiv arrived in Kharkiv. On the night of June 19-20, 2025, he was already in a house on Abramivska Street, where a 30-year-old man lived.

Due to personal animosity, the young man attacked the man. He hit him on the head with a hammer. When the victim lost orientation, the assailant continued his actions — he stabbed him first in the neck, and then 8 more times in the head and arm

- the report says.

It is noted that as a result of the injuries, the man died on the spot. As established by forensic medical examination, death occurred as a result of an open craniocerebral injury.

After the murder, the boy fled the scene. However, law enforcement officers detained the assailant. The court granted the prosecution's petition: the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail

- the prosecutor's office clarified.

Recall

Kharkiv police detained a 33-year-old man who threatened to detonate an F-1 grenade in a shopping center after a conflict. The assailant, previously convicted, had another F-1 grenade and fuses at his home.

