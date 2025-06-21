Murder of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk in Odesa: the detained received suspicion and arrest without bail

In Odesa, a suspect detained for the murder of seven-year-old Solomia Tarasiuk was notified of suspicion, and the court remanded him in custody without the right of bail; for the committed crime, the man faces life imprisonment, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Context

On June 19, police discovered the body of a young Odesa resident with signs of violent death a few blocks from her home. The night before, her mother had reported the child missing from the yard of the family's residence.

The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched

Chronicle of events

Law enforcement officers reviewed dozens of hours of surveillance camera footage, interviewed a large number of citizens, analyzed the obtained information, and recreated the chronology of events of that terrible day.

At present, it has been established that on the evening of June 18, Solomiika was riding a scooter near her home. At this time, a 31-year-old man, who lives nearby, invited her to his place. The child agreed without hesitation, as she had previously communicated with him multiple times. After luring the 7-year-old girl into his home, the man murdered her, the police reported.

It has been preliminarily established that the cause of the child's death is mechanical asphyxiation due to strangulation. The exact cause will be determined by the results of a forensic medical examination, law enforcement officers indicated.

To cover up the traces of the crime, according to the police, the perpetrator wrapped the child's body in film in the morning, placed it in a bag, and transported it in a box by taxi a few blocks away, where he hid it in the basement next to a residential building.

Police identified and detained the suspect within a few hours.

During the inspection of the place where the suspect hid the body of the deceased and a search of his residence, where the murder directly occurred, law enforcement officers seized material evidence, including biological samples of the man and the child, as well as the girl's scooter.

Suspicion and arrest

The detainee, as stated, was informed of suspicion under Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder of a minor child.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right of bail, the police reported.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. For the committed crime, the man faces life imprisonment.