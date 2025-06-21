Murder of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk in Odesa: the detained received suspicion and arrest without bail

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 11311 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 45821 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 53095 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 90152 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 178763 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 158930 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 88036 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94763 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87775 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69826 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.9m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 19450 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 28902 views
Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine discussed at UN Security Council: what was saidJune 21, 06:51 AM • 5590 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 15820 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in IsfahanJune 21, 07:56 AM • 34383 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 45803 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 178751 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 158919 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 93993 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 142951 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 4234 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 15863 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 28938 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 29182 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 37520 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Murder of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk in Odesa: the detained received suspicion and arrest without bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

In Odesa, a man was detained and notified of suspicion for the murder of seven-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk, whose body was found with signs of violent death. The court remanded him in custody without the right to bail; the man faces life imprisonment for the crime.

Murder of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk in Odesa: the detained received suspicion and arrest without bail

In Odesa, a suspect detained for the murder of seven-year-old Solomia Tarasiuk was notified of suspicion, and the court remanded him in custody without the right of bail; for the committed crime, the man faces life imprisonment, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Context

On June 19, police discovered the body of a young Odesa resident with signs of violent death a few blocks from her home. The night before, her mother had reported the child missing from the yard of the family's residence.

The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched19.06.25, 21:13 • 15343 views

Chronicle of events

Law enforcement officers reviewed dozens of hours of surveillance camera footage, interviewed a large number of citizens, analyzed the obtained information, and recreated the chronology of events of that terrible day.

At present, it has been established that on the evening of June 18, Solomiika was riding a scooter near her home. At this time, a 31-year-old man, who lives nearby, invited her to his place. The child agreed without hesitation, as she had previously communicated with him multiple times. After luring the 7-year-old girl into his home, the man murdered her, the police reported.

It has been preliminarily established that the cause of the child's death is mechanical asphyxiation due to strangulation. The exact cause will be determined by the results of a forensic medical examination, law enforcement officers indicated.

To cover up the traces of the crime, according to the police, the perpetrator wrapped the child's body in film in the morning, placed it in a bag, and transported it in a box by taxi a few blocks away, where he hid it in the basement next to a residential building.

Police identified and detained the suspect within a few hours.

During the inspection of the place where the suspect hid the body of the deceased and a search of his residence, where the murder directly occurred, law enforcement officers seized material evidence, including biological samples of the man and the child, as well as the girl's scooter.

Suspicion and arrest

The detainee, as stated, was informed of suspicion under Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder of a minor child.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right of bail, the police reported.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. For the committed crime, the man faces life imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9