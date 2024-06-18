$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8872 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109162 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117014 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196055 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237520 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146219 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369822 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182269 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149743 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
113 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81535 views

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks and are engaged in 17 more battles.

113 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 45 combat aircraft and 482 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 2,900 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops prevented four Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk. Repulsion of two more enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Liptsy continues.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 12. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lymanskedirection, the enemy tried 13 times to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Serebryanske forestry. 12 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The enemy was not successful. The battle at Terny continues.

In the Seversky sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks near Rozdolivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. The situation is under control, no losses of territory or positions were incurred. Two more firefights in the area of Verkhnekamianske are ongoing.

The Russian aggressor has intensified its activities in the Kramatorsk sector. Over the past day, the invaders made six attempts to approach the Novyi Chasovyi Yar neighborhood, four of which were repelled by Ukrainian troops. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy is conducting active assault operations near Ivanivske, Pivdenne and New York, where nine battles are currently underway.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovske sector, where the number of enemy attacks reached 37. The occupants tried to break through our defenses near Oleksandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Sokol and Karlivka. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance and stabilize the situation. Twenty attacks were repelled, and 17 more battles are ongoing.

Preliminary, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to approximately 180 occupants killed and wounded. One MT-LB, a mortar, a cannon, four vehicles were destroyed and two Russian tanks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, three enemy attempts to force our defenders out of their positions near Krasnohorivka failed. Four more battles are ongoing here. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Our defenders are destroying the occupiers. Since the beginning of the day, total Russian losses amounted to 86 people. An enemy vehicle was also destroyed.

On the Vremivske direction, two assault actions of the invaders near Urozhayne and Novodarivka failed.

Two occupants' attacks on the Orikhivskyi direction - in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka - also failed.

Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff17.06.24, 23:42 • 72542 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Makiivka
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
