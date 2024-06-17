Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy made 42 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector today. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the russian invaders launched two missile attacks using two missiles and 32 air strikes using 39 UAVs, using 475 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 2,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 14 enemy attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk and one near the village of Liptsi. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks in Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 14. Ukrainian troops repelled 9 enemy attacks near Sinkivka. One enemy attack near Stepova Novoselivka was also unsuccessful. Fighting continues near Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector: the number of combat engagements reached 13. Occupants tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and Serebryansky forest. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks. In addition, fighting continues near Hrekivka, Terny and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector: enemy assault near Klishchiyivka was unsuccessful. Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In Pokrovske: the invaders made 42 attacks, 32 of which were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Sokol.

In Kurakhove: the number of combat engagements increased to 11. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the direction of Krasnohorivka, where 3 attacks have already been repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 4 are still ongoing. The enemy's activity near Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka was unsuccessful.

In Prydniprovske: aggressor army 3 attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro. However, none of these attacks were successful.

