Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 124582 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240573 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370245 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182679 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149842 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124591 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 109243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127831 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122354 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142298 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8692 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10764 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15020 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16404 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24147 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72542 views

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy made 42 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector today.

Hottest situation remains in the Pokrovske sector: russian federation conducted 42 attacks - Ukrainian General Staff

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy made 42 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector today. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the russian invaders launched two missile attacks using two missiles and 32 air strikes using 39 UAVs, using 475 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 2,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 14 enemy attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk and one near the village of Liptsi. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks in Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 14. Ukrainian troops repelled 9 enemy attacks near Sinkivka. One enemy attack near Stepova Novoselivka was also unsuccessful. Fighting continues near Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector: the number of combat engagements reached 13. Occupants tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny,  Torske and Serebryansky forest. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks. In addition, fighting continues near Hrekivka, Terny and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector: enemy assault near Klishchiyivka was unsuccessful. Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In Pokrovske: the invaders made 42 attacks, 32 of which were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Sokol.

In Kurakhove: the number of combat engagements increased to 11. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the direction of Krasnohorivka, where 3 attacks have already been repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 4 are still ongoing. The enemy's activity near Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka was unsuccessful.

In Prydniprovske: aggressor army 3 attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro. However, none of these attacks were successful.

Russians do not reduce their offensive in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff17.06.24, 17:58 • 33762 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
