Russians do not reduce their offensive in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian occupants' offensive is not abating. The enemy has already tried to break through the defense near six settlements 32 times. More than half of the total number of clashes in this area are still ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on June 17.

It is reported that the situation along almost the entire contact line is dynamic. Russian occupants are concentrating their main efforts in the Pokrovske direction. Our defenders are steadfastly holding their positions, beating the enemy and destroying their equipment.

"Occupants' offensive in the Pokrovsk sector is not decreasing. The enemy has tried to break through our defenses 32 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka. More than half of the total number of clashes in this sector are still ongoing," the statement said.

It is noted that Russian terrorists are actively using aviation, both bombers and attack aircraft, to support their offensive. So far, they have carried out a total of 6 air strikes.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

- In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted four attacks near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Novyi. Two of them are ongoing. Near the Novy neighborhood, the invaders supported their actions with an air strike - they were hitting with NARs.

- The enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kurakhove sector to nine today. Six of them were repelled by our troops. Occupants continue to put pressure near Krasnohorivka - there are fights in three locations

- In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy, supported by air power, stormed our positions near Staromayorske, Vodiane and Urozhayne four times. Ukrainian troops are currently repelling two of these attacks.

"Ukraine's defenders are effectively countering the occupiers' attempts to break through our defenses," the General Staff emphasizes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Ukraine's current task is to prevent Russia from succeeding in its offensive.