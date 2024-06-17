Occupants keep trying to break through defenses near Vovchansk and Lypky - General Staff

Russian occupants are continuing their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense near Vovchansk and Lypky, and fighting is ongoing. Fierce fighting is taking place in the Lyman sector. As of now, seven combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Torske, Terny and Makiivka. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on June 17.

"The situation along almost the entire contact line is dynamic. Russian occupants are concentrating their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction. Our defenders are steadfastly holding their positions, beating the enemy and destroying their equipment," the statement said.

Over the last day, 79 combat engagements took place.

The aggressor continues to shell the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. Hremyach, Marchykhina-Buda, Tovstodubove, Leonivka and Volfine were shelled.

"Five combat engagements have been registered in the Kharkiv sector so far. The occupants are continuing to try to break through our defense near Vovchansk and Liptsy, and fighting is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on Russian troops," the statement said.

It is reported that in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces have already repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, and two more are ongoing.

"Fierce fighting is taking place in the Liman sector. As of today, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Torske, Terny and Makiivka. Near the latter, the occupants struck with unguided aerial missiles. Two more hostile attacks are ongoing near Hrekivka. Our soldiers are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy," the General Staff informs.

Zelensky: Ukraine's task now is to prevent Russia's offensive from succeeding - Zelensky