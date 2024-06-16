Zelensky: Ukraine's task now is to prevent Russia's offensive from succeeding - Zelensky

Currently, Ukraine's task is to prevent Russia from succeeding in offensive actions. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Our task today is to prevent Russia from succeeding in its offensive. I believe that the situation in Kharkiv region is better now, it has stabilized thanks to our soldiers. I believe that in the near future, thanks to our partners, our soldiers will be reinforced and we will be able to respond to the invaders on the battlefield more strongly, - Zelensky said.

He noted that he would not think what would happen in 2025, because everything depends on the strength on the battlefield and the strength of diplomatic work.

"As for the war, I would not think about what will happen in 2025 and so on. It all depends on two things: the strength on the battlefield and the strength of political work, diplomatic work. As for diplomatic work. If we succeed in almost everything, we will reach the second summit," Zelensky said.

