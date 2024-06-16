$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1372 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 11029 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20867 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 162118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154553 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213820 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247584 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371225 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelensky: Ukraine's task now is to prevent Russia's offensive from succeeding - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102142 views

Ukraine's task is to prevent Russia from succeeding in its offensive, according to President Zelenskyy, who believes that the situation in Kharkiv has stabilized thanks to Ukrainian soldiers and is awaiting reinforcements from partners to strengthen his forces.

Zelensky: Ukraine's task now is to prevent Russia's offensive from succeeding - Zelensky

Currently, Ukraine's task is to prevent Russia from succeeding in offensive actions. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Our task today is to prevent Russia from succeeding in its offensive. I believe that the situation in Kharkiv region is better now, it has stabilized thanks to our soldiers. I believe that in the near future, thanks to our partners, our soldiers will be reinforced and we will be able to respond to the invaders on the battlefield more strongly,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that he would not think what would happen in 2025, because everything depends on the strength on the battlefield and the strength of diplomatic work.

"As for the war, I would not think about what will happen in 2025 and so on. It all depends on two things: the strength on the battlefield and the strength of political work, diplomatic work. As for diplomatic work. If we succeed in almost everything, we will reach the second summit," Zelensky said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
