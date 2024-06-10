Sirsky discussed the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sirsky's statement on Facebook.

Details

Today, during a conversation with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, they discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our troops Sirsky declared.

The commander-in-chief noted that he had just returned from the area of military operations, personally assessed the situation in different directions and communicated with brigade commanders on the ground.

It is important to have a common vision of the situation with our partners Sirsky explained.

Recall

According to the general staff report, the number of clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, while the enemy is looking for ways to break the Ukrainian Defense and oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.