Sirsky discussed the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Sirsky discussed the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Sirsky discussed the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield and the need for troops with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sirsky's statement on Facebook.

Details 

Today, during a conversation with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, they discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our troops

Sirsky declared. 

The commander-in-chief noted that he had just returned from the area of military operations, personally assessed the situation in different directions and communicated with brigade commanders on the ground.

It is important to have a common vision of the situation with our partners 

Sirsky explained. 

Recall

According to the general staff report, the number of clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, while the enemy is looking for ways to break the Ukrainian Defense and oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

