Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67098 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90846 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110442 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155540 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100332 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71254 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100756 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65988 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110442 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120602 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146009 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178267 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65988 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100756 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134998 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136905 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165055 views
Actual
Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107910 views

A Kharkiv woman was detained in Bukovyna who was trying to send 83 archaeological valuables from different eras to Germany. The artifacts include items from the times of the Scythians, Sarmatians, Kievan Rus, and the Middle Ages.

Prosecutors have submitted to court an indictment against a 31-year-old resident of the Kharkiv region on the fact of a completed attempted smuggling of cultural property. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the accused, using international postal delivery services, tried to transport cultural property to Germany under the guise of ordinary souvenirs.

At the same time, the driver of an international shipping company, unaware that his vehicle contained cultural property, filed a customs declaration when trying to cross the border between Ukraine and Romania through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint , stating that he was not transporting goods prohibited for export from Ukraine or subject to mandatory declaration.

A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction14.01.25, 17:02 • 33540 views

However, during the customs inspection of the luggage compartment of the car, 124 archaeological objects were found and seized.

According to the experts, 83 of the seized artifacts are cultural values of different eras, including jewelry, crosses, amulets, belt buckles, fibers, arrowheads, needles, clasps and other household and cultural items from the periods of Kievan Rus, the Roman Empire, Scythians, Sarmatians, Chernyakhiv and Penkiv cultures, as well as the Middle Ages and Vikings.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding was conducted by investigators of the SBU Office in Chernivtsi region.

Recall

Law enforcement officers prevented the illegal sale of rare jewelry from the Great Migration. The artifacts belonging to the nobility of barbarian kingdoms will be transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising