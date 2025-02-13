Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

Prosecutors have submitted to court an indictment against a 31-year-old resident of the Kharkiv region on the fact of a completed attempted smuggling of cultural property. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

It is noted that the accused, using international postal delivery services, tried to transport cultural property to Germany under the guise of ordinary souvenirs.

At the same time, the driver of an international shipping company, unaware that his vehicle contained cultural property, filed a customs declaration when trying to cross the border between Ukraine and Romania through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint , stating that he was not transporting goods prohibited for export from Ukraine or subject to mandatory declaration.

However, during the customs inspection of the luggage compartment of the car, 124 archaeological objects were found and seized.

According to the experts, 83 of the seized artifacts are cultural values of different eras, including jewelry, crosses, amulets, belt buckles, fibers, arrowheads, needles, clasps and other household and cultural items from the periods of Kievan Rus, the Roman Empire, Scythians, Sarmatians, Chernyakhiv and Penkiv cultures, as well as the Middle Ages and Vikings.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding was conducted by investigators of the SBU Office in Chernivtsi region.

Law enforcement officers prevented the illegal sale of rare jewelry from the Great Migration. The artifacts belonging to the nobility of barbarian kingdoms will be transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine.