Shapps considers the expulsion of the British attaché from moscow a "desperate" step. This was reported by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in X, UNN reports.

Details

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps reacted to Russia's decision to declare the defense attaché of the British Embassy in moscow persona non grata, calling the move "desperate.

Shapps noted that while the russian attaché in the UK acted as a spy, the British attaché in moscow was only defending the interests of the UK. In particular, he personified the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's illegal invasion of russia.

Russia's expulsion of the UK defense attaché is a desperate move. While russia's attaché to the UK was acting as a spy, putin's only problem with our attaché was that he represented the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of its illegal and barbaric invasion - said Grant Shapps.

Retaliatory step: moscow expels british defense attaché from russia