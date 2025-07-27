Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: number of injured increased to 19 27 July 2025

On Sunday afternoon, July 27, Russians attacked a regular bus in the Sumy region. The number of injured has now risen to 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

According to the investigation, today around 4:30 PM, the enemy attacked a regular bus with civilians, which was moving through the Yunakivka community of the Sumy district, with a drone.

As a result of the strike, three people died, and about 19 more passengers sustained injuries of varying severity. Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that the deceased were 3 women aged 66, 74, and 78.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Hryhorov, also stated that all the deceased were residents of the Yunakivka community. According to him, they had been evacuated to Sumy but periodically visited their homes and farms in the border community.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the prosecutor's office stated in its report.

They also added that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are currently documenting the consequences of the attack.

On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.