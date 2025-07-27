An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded near Poltava
On July 27, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Poltava region. Tremors were registered in the area of Stari Sanzhary at a depth of 7.1 km.
On Sunday, July 27, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded in Poltava region. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, writes UNN.
DetailsThe tremors were registered in the area of the settlement of Stari Sanzhary, Poltava district.Specialists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 7.1 km. According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to imperceptible ones.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava region near the village of Karpusi. The event occurred on July 1, 2025, at 01:23:29 at a depth of 7 kilometers.
Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava region in February.
