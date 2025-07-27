An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded near Poltava

On Sunday, July 27, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded in Poltava region. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, writes UNN.

Details

DetailsThe tremors were registered in the area of the settlement of Stari Sanzhary, Poltava district.Specialists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 7.1 km. According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to imperceptible ones.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava region near the village of Karpusi. The event occurred on July 1, 2025, at 01:23:29 at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava region in February.

