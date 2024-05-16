Retaliatory step: moscow expels british defense attaché from russia

Russia has responded to London's decision to dismiss the defense attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Thursday, May 16, a representative of the British Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to protest strongly against London's decision of May 8.

The British diplomat was informed that in response to this decision, the Defense Attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow, A.T. Coghill, was declared "persona non grata". He should leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week - the Russian foreign ministry said.

In addition, the ministry assured that the response to the "unfriendly anti-Russian actions of the British side is not exhausted." Russia assured that it will soon inform about further steps in response.

Context

Last week, on May 8, the United Kingdom decided to expel Russia's defense attaché, withdraw diplomatic status from certain facilities and limit the validity of Russian diplomatic visas in response to what Home Secretary James Cleverly called "malicious activity" by Moscow.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of Russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected Russian agents in Germany and the UK.