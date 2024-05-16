ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Retaliatory step: moscow expels british defense attaché from russia

Retaliatory step: moscow expels british defense attaché from russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20228 views

Russia has declared the British Defense Attaché in Moscow "persona non grata" in response to the UK's expulsion of the Russian Defense Attaché from London.

Russia has responded to London's decision to dismiss the defense attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that on Thursday, May 16, a representative of the British Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to protest strongly against London's decision of May 8. 

The British diplomat was informed that in response to this decision, the Defense Attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow, A.T. Coghill, was declared "persona non grata". He should leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week

- the Russian foreign ministry said. 

In addition, the ministry assured that the response to the "unfriendly anti-Russian actions of the British side is not exhausted." Russia assured that it will soon inform about further steps in response. 

Context 

Last week, on May 8, the United Kingdom decided to expel Russia's defense attaché, withdraw diplomatic status from certain facilities and limit the validity of Russian diplomatic visas in response to what Home Secretary James Cleverly called "malicious activity" by Moscow.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of Russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected Russian agents in Germany and the UK.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
natoNATO
dzheims-kleverliJames Cleverly
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
germanyGermany
londonLondon

