Russian drone factory in Alabuga rapidly expanding - CNN

The drone production plant in Russia's Alabuga is expanding. This is stated in a CNN report, which refers to satellite images, UNN reports.

It is noted that the images show dozens of new buildings, including new dormitories and production facilities. According to media estimates, after construction is completed, the buildings will be able to accommodate up to 40,000 workers, which means a significant increase in Russia's UAV production.

This is Russia's main factory for attack drones, a key part of the Kremlin's escalating offensive against Ukrainian cities. To fuel these efforts, there is now evidence that teenagers are being recruited at this facility not only for drone production at the Alabuga plant, but also for construction work. - the article says.

David Albright, a former UN weapons inspector, said that Moscow's decision to "open" the plant shows that "the Russian authorities feel more confident about their ability to produce drones."

I think this indicates that the Russian government is seeking to increase production there and enter into long-term contracts - like, we will buy everything you produce. - the expert noted.

The publication indicates that Alabuga began producing Shahed drones in 2023, and now it also produces cheaper versions designed for use as decoys (known as "Geran").

The facility was already expanding as Russian drone attacks on Ukraine began to intensify last August. However, recent satellite images show even faster growth in recent months amid a record number of drone strikes on Ukraine. - the article says.

The publication summarizes that in June 2025 alone, Russia launched almost 5,500 Shahed drones or their analogues at Ukraine. This is 16 times more than in June 2024, and more than 30% more than in the previous month. On July 9, a record 728 drones were launched at Ukraine in one night.

Last week, Russian media showed the assembly shops of the Alabuga industrial zone in Tatarstan, where Shahed-type drones are produced. An increase in production by nine times was announced.

