Drones attacked Alabuga in Tatarstan, where Russians produce "Shaheds"

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17772 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31413 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55186 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87324 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130171 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108775 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124261 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175145 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127699 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227968 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
19%
749 mm
Popular news

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23419 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27790 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68786 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130171 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 87986 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25600 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25573 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55812 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46626 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91774 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Drones attacked Alabuga in Tatarstan, where Russians produce "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

A military factory in Alabuga (Tatarstan, Russia), where Russians produce "Shaheds" and decoy drones, was attacked by drones. In 2024, over 6,000 drones were produced in Alabuga.

Drones attacked Alabuga in Tatarstan, where Russians produce "Shaheds"

Explosions rang out in the city of Alabuga (Tatarstan, Russia), which, according to preliminary data, may have been the result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by local media, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, also wrote about this in Telegram

Alabuga in Tatarstan, where the Russians produce Shahed/Geran drones and various decoys, where they have increased production, is somewhat noisy, and in some places successful

- the message reads.

Kovalenko also noted that more than 6,000 Shahed/Geran drones were produced in Alabuga in 2024, and thousands of decoy drones. This year, the Russians set a task to produce from 8,000 to 10,000 Shahed/Geran drones per year and from 15,000 decoy drones in Alabuga.

According to local media, there is a military drone factory in Alabuga. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan

Earlier, monitoring channels reported on drones in Tatarstan. Restrictions were also introduced at the airports of Nizhnekamsk and Kazan.

Let us remind you

On April 22, Ukrainian soldiers blew up a large ammunition depot of the Russians in the Kirzhach district, where 105 thousand tons of weapons were stored. The governor of the region confirmed the explosion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$68.12
Bitcoin
$93,721.50
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.92
Золото
$3,341.34
Ethereum
$1,803.87