Drones attacked Alabuga in Tatarstan, where Russians produce "Shaheds"

Explosions rang out in the city of Alabuga (Tatarstan, Russia), which, according to preliminary data, may have been the result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by local media, writes UNN.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, also wrote about this in Telegram

Alabuga in Tatarstan, where the Russians produce Shahed/Geran drones and various decoys, where they have increased production, is somewhat noisy, and in some places successful - the message reads.

Kovalenko also noted that more than 6,000 Shahed/Geran drones were produced in Alabuga in 2024, and thousands of decoy drones. This year, the Russians set a task to produce from 8,000 to 10,000 Shahed/Geran drones per year and from 15,000 decoy drones in Alabuga.

According to local media, there is a military drone factory in Alabuga. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan

Earlier, monitoring channels reported on drones in Tatarstan. Restrictions were also introduced at the airports of Nizhnekamsk and Kazan.

On April 22, Ukrainian soldiers blew up a large ammunition depot of the Russians in the Kirzhach district, where 105 thousand tons of weapons were stored. The governor of the region confirmed the explosion.