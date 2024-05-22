ukenru
Actual
Kyiv

 • 17901 views

Neutral countries that enjoy the protection of NATO, but are not its members, should join the military alliance, says British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps.

Against the background of growing threats from Russia, neutral countries that are not members of NATO, but use its "protective umbrella", should join the military alliance, British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps said on Wednesday, reports UNN with reference to Politico. 

Details

Schaps did not directly point to non-NATO European countries such as Ireland, Malta, Austria and Switzerland, which have long maintained neutrality. But he made it clear that Britain will lobby for more countries to join the bloc.

"I will stand up for the interests of NATO in order to involve all those who use the alliance's protective umbrella in the organization," the British Defense Secretary said.

"Some European countries benefit from the protection of NATO, they enjoy the benefits of freedom, but at the same time they do not subscribe to the collective containment of the continent," Schapps added, pointing to the threat posed by Russia. "However, when the Wolf gets close to the back door of European security, there should be no room for neutrality," the minister said. 

UK defence minister says intelligence has evidence of Chinese lethal aid to Russia

  Addition 

According to the publication, Shaps also called on existing NATO members to increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP. The Alliance's current goal of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense is met by about two - thirds of NATO's 32 members.

Shaps promised to raise this issue at the NATO summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Alliance, which will be held in Washington in July.

"Question of desire" - Zelensky on the downing of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
natoNATO
austriaAustria
switzerlandSwitzerland
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
maltaMalta
irelandIreland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

