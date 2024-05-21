"Question of desire" - Zelensky on the downing of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78468 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106768 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153770 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250118 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33941 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43444 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224415 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
"Question of desire" - Zelensky on the downing of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries

"Question of desire" - Zelensky on the downing of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17892 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that partners could shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine, but this is a matter of their desire.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that partners could shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine, but this is a matter of their desire. According to the president, NATO countries are afraid of an escalation of the conflict. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

"I believe that there are already many examples, including gas storage facilities, where gas is not only ours, but also European. And this is already a matter of protection. This gas is not received by certain states. Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, and NATO countries. But people just won't get this gas if our gas storage facilities are blown up. Does Russia want to blow them up? Yeah. Can we protect them with Patriot air defense? Yeah. Do we have a "Patriot" there? No. Can partners give us? I think we should. And when they say that we do not have and cannot give, the question arises: Do you have planes? They raise them. When missiles fly, Polish planes take off, but they are not used to shoot down Russian missiles. Can they do this? Sure, yeah. Is this an attack by a NATO country? No, " Zelensky said.

He noted that the partners could shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine, which can potentially blow up gas storage facilities where gas goes to NATO countries.

"Are they protecting it (the gas storage facility - Ed.)? Yeah. Or they shoot down a potential missile that could hit the heads of civilians in a NATO country. Do they protect you? Yeah. And what should they shoot down when the missile is already on the territory of Poland? Maybe it's too late. Did the Israelis shoot down rockets from Israeli territory when they were hit by missiles from Iran? No. Were they shot down from other countries? Yeah. Did they shoot down Israelis with weapons? No. Did they shoot down NATO countries with weapons and planes? Yeah. So why is it possible in one case and not in another? What is the difference," Zelensky added.

The president noted that he sent a signal to partner countries, including the United States, that Ukraine is ready to sign all documents, that if a Russian missile is shot down on the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries, they will not be held responsible.

"A question of desire. But everyone says a word that sounds the same in all languages: everyone is afraid of escalation. Everyone is already used to the fact that Ukrainians are dying. This is not an escalation for people (...). The question is that a large shortage of air defense is no longer working. Everyone has seen them. F-16s are on the rise. Give us more a-16s, you know how much we need. The Russians use 300 aircraft on the territory of Ukraine. We need at least 120-130 planes to withstand the sky. Can't give it yet? Okay, back to the planes you have on the territory of neighboring NATO countries. You raise them, use them, shoot down targets, protect civilians," the head of state added.

Recall

Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike Russia, but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity, Zelensky said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising