"Total mobilization" of the Russian economy is impossible - British Defense Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to "totally" put the economy on a war footing. This is how British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps commented on the country's intelligence report, which stated that labor duty could be returned in Russia because of the war. UNN reports this with reference to Shapps' post on the social network X.

"Putin's total mobilization of the economy is simply not possible," Shapps wrote.

The British defense minister noted that the Russian president is aware of this.

"If all allies deliver on the UK's pledge to support Ukraine for the next 6 years, we can capitalize on this weakness and make it impossible for the Russian economy to support the war effort," Shapps added.

Context

A new report by the UK Ministry of Defense states that Russia is experiencing a labor shortage due to the war in Ukraine, mobilization and emigration of part of the working population . To solve this problem, the Russian parliament is considering amendments to labor legislation, according to which Russians can be moved to regions where there is a shortage of workers.