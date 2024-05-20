ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Total mobilization" of the Russian economy is impossible - British Defense Minister

"Total mobilization" of the Russian economy is impossible - British Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20657 views

The Russian president will not be able to fully transfer the Russian economy to war mode due to the lack of labor, which makes it impossible to wage a long-term war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to "totally" put the economy on a war footing. This is how British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps commented on the country's intelligence report, which stated that labor duty could be returned in Russia because of the war. UNN reports this with reference to Shapps' post on the social network X.

"Putin's total mobilization of the economy is simply not possible," Shapps wrote. 

The British defense minister noted that the Russian president is aware of this.

"If all allies deliver on the UK's pledge to support Ukraine for the next 6 years, we can capitalize on this weakness and make it impossible for the Russian economy to support the war effort," Shapps added. 

Context 

A new report by the UK Ministry of Defense states that Russia is experiencing a labor shortage due to the war in Ukraine, mobilization and emigration of part of the working population . To solve this problem, the Russian parliament is considering amendments to labor legislation, according to which Russians can be moved to regions where there is a shortage of workers. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising