Britain sends Ukraine a military package worth more than €217 million to strengthen air and sea defense

Britain sends Ukraine a military package worth more than €217 million to strengthen air and sea defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16490 views

The United Kingdom is sending Ukraine a military aid package worth more than €217 million to strengthen its air and sea defenses, including air defense radars, radar decoys, electronic warfare systems, small boats, and reconnaissance drones.

A military aid package worth 150 million pounds (over 217 million euros) from the United Kingdom is being sent to Ukraine to strengthen air and sea defense. According to Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, the new package will help protect Ukraine's infrastructure. UNN reports with reference to The Sun.

Details 

As noted, the United Kingdom and its allies are transferring air defense radars, radar decoys, and electronic warfare systems worth 70 million pounds.

In addition, £80 million is allocated for small boats, reconnaissance drones and unmanned surface ships.

The International Fund for Ukraine provides vital support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to meet their urgent funding needs. This includes more air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, as well as maritime assets to strengthen the navy

- said Grant Shapps.

Recall 

On May 11, the United Kingdom announced that it would provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package ever, worth 500 million pounds, as well as ammunition, missiles, and armored vehicles. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising