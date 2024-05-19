Two women were injured in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling

Two women were injured in the afternoon of May 19 as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On May 19, at approximately 15:10, the occupants launched air strikes on Kharkiv. In Kyivskyi district, the territory of the local cemetery was damaged. In Shevchenkivskyi district, the central park was hit. The buildings of a cinema, restaurant and cars were damaged. , the agency informs.

Recall

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to repel the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, he predicted difficult weeks ahead. Grant Shapps also noted that this offensive could have been avoided if not for delays in additional aid to Ukraine.