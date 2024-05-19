UK Defense Secretary confident that Ukraine will repel Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to repel the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region. At the same time, he predicts difficult weeks ahead. Grant Shapps also noted that this offensive could have been avoided if not for delays in additional assistance to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with SkyNews, according to UNN.

Obviously, the U.S. Congress has been slow to act on this issue and that led to a hiatus in which, for example, Putin went or tried to go into Kharkiv - Shapps says.

The official called on Europe to increase defense spending and emphasized that the world is facing an "existential war for democracy and the way the world is governed.

He expressed concern about the rapprochement between Beijing and Moscow, calling their desire to spread their systems of governance to the world "a threat to our way of life," and emphasized that these countries do not support democratic values.

Recall

Russians hit the recreation center with two Iskander-M missiles. So far, five people have been reported dead, including four men and a pregnant womanwho was 7 months pregnant.