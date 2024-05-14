Umerov speaks with British Defense Minister: discusses situation at the front and needs of the Armed Forces

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Grant Shapps. Umerov reported this in the social network X, UNN reports.

We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of our army. The main focus is on long-range weapons, artillery and ammunition - wrote Umerov.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister emphasized that the UK remains a reliable partner in these difficult times.

Umerov also thanked for the latest £500 million military aid package, which was the largest in history

"This support demonstrates the UK's unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine's side until victory," Umerov emphasized.

Recall

The UK has announced the largest military aid package to Ukraine worth 500 million pounds, including 4 million rounds of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky armored vehicles.