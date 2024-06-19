Putin's visit to DPRK should be seen as a warning - British Defense Secretary

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that the Russian dictator's visit to the DPRK with its "bizarre scenes" should be taken as a warning. He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

The bizarre scenes of Putin's visit to North Korea should be taken as a warning. A new axis of tyranny is working to undermine our freedoms - wrote Shapps.

According to him, only by strengthening "our Armed Forces will we be able to deter them."

