Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16452 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The DPRK expects Russia to create alternative settlement systems that "will not be controlled by the West"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33364 views

North Korea hopes to build alternative trade and payment systems with Russia, bypassing Western controls and sanctions.

The DPRK expects Russia to create alternative settlement systems that "will not be controlled by the West"

The media in Russia and North Korea cover the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Putin, emphasising a new period of economic relations, as well as "full support" for Russia's war in Ukraine and Pyongyang's strengthening of strategic cooperation with Moscow.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Yonhap News Agency.

Details

According to information disseminated by the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the country expects to build an alternative system of trade and settlements with Russia, as promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The idea is that this system will bypass Western control and thus jointly resist "illegal and unilateral restrictions," apparently referring to international sanctions.

It is also reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed "full support" for Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday: strategic cooperation with Moscow is to be strengthened.

Kim Jong Un said that relations between the two countries are "entering a new period of prosperity," praising Russia's role in the global strategic balance.

"The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea... expresses its full support and solidarity with the Russian government," Kim Jong-un said.

Help

The leaders of Russia and North Korea met nine months after the summit was held in Russia's far east in September 2023.

Russian President Putin arrived in North Korea on Wednesday morning on his first trip to the DPRK in 24 years. On the eve of the summit, an official welcoming ceremony was held at Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang. At the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bring bilateral relations to a new level.

The two countries are strengthening military ties, with the DPRK accused of supplying Russia with ammunition for Moscow to use in its war against Ukraine in exchange for aid and possible technological assistance for North Korea's space program.

Putin's trip is likely to pave the way for deeper military cooperation and strengthen the solidarity of Russia and the DPRK in their confrontation with the United States.

Recall

UNN reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with leader Kim Jong-un, with the possibility of signing a "strategic partnership" agreement.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Pyongyang
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
Poland
