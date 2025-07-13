In the fourth year of Russian occupation, Skadovsk was left without water supply. Due to the flight of specialists, dilapidated infrastructure, and administrative chaos, the city is plunging into a humanitarian crisis.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

After more than 3 years of occupation, Russia is still unable to ensure basic life support in the occupied territories. In Skadovsk, residents were left without water due to a shortage of personnel and infrastructure decay. - the post says.

As the CNS notes:

communications are worn out;

utility workers left, fleeing the "Russian world";

in some places, water and electricity are supplied according to a schedule - when and how it works out.

Instead of development - decline. Instead of care - fear and pressure. This is what the occupation brings - summarized in the CNS.

