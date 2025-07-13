Skadovsk without water: the occupation's "care" turned into ruin
Skadovsk faced a humanitarian crisis due to the lack of water supply. The reasons are the flight of specialists, dilapidated infrastructure, and managerial chaos that arose during three years of occupation.
In the fourth year of Russian occupation, Skadovsk was left without water supply. Due to the flight of specialists, dilapidated infrastructure, and administrative chaos, the city is plunging into a humanitarian crisis.
This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.
Details
After more than 3 years of occupation, Russia is still unable to ensure basic life support in the occupied territories. In Skadovsk, residents were left without water due to a shortage of personnel and infrastructure decay.
As the CNS notes:
- communications are worn out;
- utility workers left, fleeing the "Russian world";
- in some places, water and electricity are supplied according to a schedule - when and how it works out.
Instead of development - decline. Instead of care - fear and pressure. This is what the occupation brings
