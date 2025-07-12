In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the tourist season has been disrupted again, with neither tourists nor staff. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that most guesthouses are closed or converted into barracks.

The only "tourist flow" consists of families of collaborators, who are forcibly sent to the TOT on vouchers - the report says.

At the same time, the CNR indicates that the main problem is the lack of service personnel: the occupiers cannot overcome the staff shortage, as locals do not want to work for the aggressor.

Recall

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Crimea may face a serious water crisis in the coming months, provoked by the Russian occupation of Crimea and further exacerbated by Russia's mismanagement and irrational use of resources.

The occupiers are turning the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region into a "resort" of ruins and trenches