Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 6956 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 71726 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 106104 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 119015 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 76219 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 77489 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 68283 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61782 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48920 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38613 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Publications
Exclusives
Tourist season in the occupied territories of Ukraine failed again: CNS named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has been disrupted due to a lack of tourists and staff. Most guesthouses are closed or converted into barracks, and the only "tourist flow" consists of collaborators' families.

Tourist season in the occupied territories of Ukraine failed again: CNS named the reason

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the tourist season has been disrupted again, with neither tourists nor staff. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that most guesthouses are closed or converted into barracks.

The only "tourist flow" consists of families of collaborators, who are forcibly sent to the TOT on vouchers

- the report says.

At the same time, the CNR indicates that the main problem is the lack of service personnel: the occupiers cannot overcome the staff shortage, as locals do not want to work for the aggressor.

Recall

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Crimea may face a serious water crisis in the coming months, provoked by the Russian occupation of Crimea and further exacerbated by Russia's mismanagement and irrational use of resources.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Crimea
Ukraine
Tesla
