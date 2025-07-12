Tourist season in the occupied territories of Ukraine failed again: CNS named the reason
Kyiv • UNN
The tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has been disrupted due to a lack of tourists and staff. Most guesthouses are closed or converted into barracks, and the only "tourist flow" consists of collaborators' families.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the tourist season has been disrupted again, with neither tourists nor staff. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that most guesthouses are closed or converted into barracks.
The only "tourist flow" consists of families of collaborators, who are forcibly sent to the TOT on vouchers
At the same time, the CNR indicates that the main problem is the lack of service personnel: the occupiers cannot overcome the staff shortage, as locals do not want to work for the aggressor.
Recall
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Crimea may face a serious water crisis in the coming months, provoked by the Russian occupation of Crimea and further exacerbated by Russia's mismanagement and irrational use of resources.
