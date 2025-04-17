$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15823 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61591 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163314 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83986 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113960 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89541 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141362 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The occupiers are turning the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region into a "resort" of ruins and trenches

Kyiv

 • 1084 views

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians have launched a pseudo-tourist project among ruins, trenches and stolen exhibits. The goal is to hide militarization and looting.

The occupiers are turning the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region into a "resort" of ruins and trenches

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders have launched a new "project" of pseudo-tourist direction among the ruins, trenches and stolen exhibits. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

Melitopol is promised to be turned into an "all-year-round resort", and visitors are offered "excursions" with a Kremlin flavor for a symbolic 200 rubles. They promise routes through industrial facilities, beaches and even a cultural program – of course, in the style of "velikoy pabedy".

In reality, this facade hides the militarization of the coast, trenches in the middle of the beaches, roadblocks instead of tourist areas, and mass looting of cultural institutions. Museums are empty, embankments are filled with concrete, and instead of the history of the region – "lectures on the liberation from the Nazis".

According to the Center of National Resistance, such activity is nothing more than a cover for criminal activity: looting, destruction of heritage and informational pressure on the local population. The so-called tourism serves only as a cover for justifying the occupation.

Let us remind you

the occupation forces bring workers from the Russian Federation and Crimea to the occupied Askania-Nova reserve in Ukraine as part of "industrial tourism", endangering the civilian population, exposing it to military facilities in the protected area.

Russians imitate tourism in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Crimea
Ukraine
Melitopol
