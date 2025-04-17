In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders have launched a new "project" of pseudo-tourist direction among the ruins, trenches and stolen exhibits. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

Melitopol is promised to be turned into an "all-year-round resort", and visitors are offered "excursions" with a Kremlin flavor for a symbolic 200 rubles. They promise routes through industrial facilities, beaches and even a cultural program – of course, in the style of "velikoy pabedy".

In reality, this facade hides the militarization of the coast, trenches in the middle of the beaches, roadblocks instead of tourist areas, and mass looting of cultural institutions. Museums are empty, embankments are filled with concrete, and instead of the history of the region – "lectures on the liberation from the Nazis".

According to the Center of National Resistance, such activity is nothing more than a cover for criminal activity: looting, destruction of heritage and informational pressure on the local population. The so-called tourism serves only as a cover for justifying the occupation.

Let us remind you

the occupation forces bring workers from the Russian Federation and Crimea to the occupied Askania-Nova reserve in Ukraine as part of "industrial tourism", endangering the civilian population, exposing it to military facilities in the protected area.

