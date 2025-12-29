Trump announced a detailed discussion of issues after talking to Putin

Donald Trump announced that after a preliminary conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties thoroughly discussed all key issues. The US President announced this after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Trump stated that during the discussion, the parties focused on details and considered all aspects of the raised topics.

"We discussed virtually all subjects, and before that there was a conversation with Putin, and we achieved great detail, today we discussed all the specifics." - said the US President.

Recall

Donald Trump announced that after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties "came very close" to a peace plan. The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents lasted over two hours.