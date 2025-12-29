Trump announced a detailed discussion of issues after talking to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that after a previous conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.
Donald Trump announced that after a preliminary conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties thoroughly discussed all key issues. The US President announced this after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
Trump stated that during the discussion, the parties focused on details and considered all aspects of the raised topics.
"We discussed virtually all subjects, and before that there was a conversation with Putin, and we achieved great detail, today we discussed all the specifics."
Recall
Donald Trump announced that after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties "came very close" to a peace plan. The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents lasted over two hours.