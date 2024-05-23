"Irresponsible slander": China rejects British accusations of transferring lethal aid to russia

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78980 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140499 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172070 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163799 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206550 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111002 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39338 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106864 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58407 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240202 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219729 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12466 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19544 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106864 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111002 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158608 views
Actual
"Irresponsible slander": China rejects British accusations of transferring lethal aid to russia

"Irresponsible slander": China rejects British accusations of transferring lethal aid to russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53370 views

Beijing denies UK accusations of supplying lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, denouncing the allegations as baseless slander and emphasizing its position on peace and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Beijing is outraged by Britain's allegations that China is involved in supplying russia with lethal aid. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, UNN reports .

Details

We condemn the baseless and irresponsible defamation of China by a British politician. We have drawn attention to the fact that these remarks by the UK were not even supported by its "close ally" (referring to the United States - ed.)

- said Wenbin.

The Chinese diplomat emphasized that the "crisis in Ukraine" (as the war in Ukraine is called in China - ed.) "has been dragged on" because of the actions of the UK and its allies, which allegedly prevented Kyiv and Moscow from reaching peace.

Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine22.05.24, 10:27 • 19501 view

There are reports that two years ago, Ukraine and Russia were close to reaching an agreement to end the conflict. However, due to obstacles from the UK and other countries, the conflict continues to this day

- the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman reminded .

Addendum

China also emphasized that the accusations against China "will not change London's ineffective position on Ukraine." Beijing assures that it will continue to adhere to the position of dialogue to resolve the situation in Ukraine. 

 On the Ukrainian issue, China has always stood by peace and dialogue and will continue to make efforts to resume negotiations and oppose adding fuel to the fire. At the same time, we will resolutely defend our legitimate rights and interests

- summarized the Chinese diplomat.

Recall

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps accused China of providing or preparing to provide lethal aid to russia for use by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
wang-wenbinWang Wenbin
beijingBeijing
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising