Rishi Sunak promises to bring back military service for 18-year-olds in Britain

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has announced that the future Conservative government will reintroduce compulsory national service for 18-year-olds. They will have to serve in the country's military forces for 12 months or give up their days off to perform civilian duties. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the future Conservative government will bring back compulsory civil service

Every 18-year-old will have to spend time in a competitive army. Or it is proposed to devote one weekend a month to volunteering in "civilian resilience.

Sunak said the "reimagined" scheme "will provide life-changing opportunities for our youth.

As a father, I'm looking forward to seeing my two daughters do their civil service - I think they'll find it rewarding (...) Being British is more than just waiting in line at passport control ," Sunak added.

In practice, a royal commission will be set up to develop a new national service program, resulting in a pilot program that will be open to applications in September 2025. However, it will be legislated by the National Service Law.

