Petro Pavel: Ukraine to receive first batch of artillery from allies in June

Ukraine will receive the first batch of artillery shells purchased by Western allies under the Czech initiative in June. This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the German ARD, UNN reports .

Our Prime Minister Petr Fiala and I anticipate that the first shipment of nearly 180,000 rounds of ammunition will be delivered in June, with further contracts for five to six figures of ammunition President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel

According to Pavlo, the delays in the supply of shells occurred because "Russia took advantage of this.

Ukraine's allies had to speak openly about the initiative in order to involve as many countries as possible in the effort, Pavel explained, but in doing so, they also "revealed their cards.

In February, Pavel reported that he had found 800,000 shells for Ukraine that could be purchased and delivered to Ukraine within weeks if funding could be found.