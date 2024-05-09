Petro Pavel: Ukraine to receive first batch of artillery from allies in June

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106540 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153558 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249946 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174029 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165296 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters
March 1, 02:35 PM • 33067 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33067 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM • 42485 views

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42485 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM • 36700 views

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36700 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61088 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55050 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55050 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249946 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225694 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225694 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224378 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224378 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77762 views

06:49 PM • 77762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55050 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55050 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61088 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61088 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112839 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112839 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113744 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113744 views
Actual
Petro Pavel: Ukraine to receive first batch of artillery from allies in June

Petro Pavel: Ukraine to receive first batch of artillery from allies in June

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48038 views

Ukraine will receive the first batch of 180,000 artillery shells from the allies in June at the Czech initiative.

Ukraine will receive the first batch of artillery shells purchased by Western allies under the Czech initiative in June. This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the German ARD, UNN reports .

Details

Our Prime Minister Petr Fiala and I anticipate that the first shipment of nearly 180,000 rounds of ammunition will be delivered in June, with further contracts for five to six figures of ammunition

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel

According to Pavlo, the delays in the supply of shells occurred because "Russia took advantage of this.

Ukraine's allies had to speak openly about the initiative in order to involve as many countries as possible in the effort, Pavel explained, but in doing so, they also "revealed their cards.

Recall

In February, Pavel reported that he had found 800,000 shells for Ukraine that could be purchased and delivered to Ukraine within weeks if funding could be found.

28.01.23, 15:51 • 1390275 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
ukraineUkraine

