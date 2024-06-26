In Britain, four men tried to enter the territory of the House of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

On the day of June 25 in the UK, police arrested four men who entered the territory of the House of prime minister Rishi Sunak, according to the county police, reports UNN.

Details

"This afternoon, we arrested four people on the territory of the prime minister's House. Our officers were with four men within one minute of entering the area," the report said.

It is noted that the men were detained at about 12:40, after which they were taken out of the territory and arrested on suspicion of committing a crime with aggravating circumstances.

The men, aged 52 from London, 43 from Bolton, 21 from Manchester and 20 from Chichester, remain in police custody for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Security officer Rishi Sunaka arrested for betting on election date