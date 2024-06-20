$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15745 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Security officer Rishi Sunaka arrested for betting on election date

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100666 views

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaka, a security official, has been arrested for betting on an election date, prompting an investigation into a possible leak of confidential information.

Security officer Rishi Sunaka arrested for betting on election date

British police announced the arrest of one of the personal security officers of prime minister Rishi Sunak. The reason for the man's detention was a bet that he made in a bookmaker's office. According to the Guardian, We are talking about the continuation of the scandal regarding the appointment of the date of elections to the Parliament of the United Kingdom, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement officers were interested in the bet of a member of the Conservative Party Craig Williams, who guessed the day of the expression of Will three days before its announcement and won 400 pounds.

The police found out that the politician was not the only person in the entourage of the head of government who suspiciously accurately predicted the British campaign to the polling stations on July 4. Laura Saunders, who has been running for the Conservatives and has been working for the party since 2015, also won money from a bookmaker's office. In the end, the investigators found out that the bets were made by the security officer, in this case resorting to arrest.

The prime minister's office in Downing Street declined to comment on the situation. The Liberal Democrats, one of Sunak's rival parties in the election, called on the prime minister to immediately announce an internal government investigation into the betting business.

Britain is not considering sending troops to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak15.06.24, 08:45 • 98334 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
