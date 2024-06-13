ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27493 views

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Sunak at the G7 summit, reaffirming their shared commitment to ending Putin's illegal war and ensuring support for Ukraine's army, economy, and people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit, UNN reports.

"We will do everything necessary to put an end to Putin's illegal war. That is why Ukraine welcomes the UK's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine's army, economy and people. In an increasingly unstable world, the UK and Ukraine are united in our desire to secure a secure future for our peoples," Zelenskyy said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

