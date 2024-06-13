Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit, UNN reports.

"We will do everything necessary to put an end to Putin's illegal war. That is why Ukraine welcomes the UK's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine's army, economy and people. In an increasingly unstable world, the UK and Ukraine are united in our desire to secure a secure future for our peoples," Zelenskyy said.

