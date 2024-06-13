Zelenskyy meets with G7 leaders at the summit and receives clear support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Italy for the summit, met with all G7 leaders, UNN reports citing the Official Account of the Italian Presidency of the G7 2024.

During the G7 summit...leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a session on the situation in Ukraine - the statement said.

Zelenskyy also posted a video from the summit on his Telegram channel and emphasized clear support for Ukraine, international law, and a just peace.

"G7 Summit. Clear support for Ukraine, international law and a just peace. Every day we strengthen our positions and add strength to our defense of life," the President of Ukraine said.

He added that every meeting is for the sake of giving Ukraine new opportunities for victory.

"I thank all our partners!" - Zelensky summarized.