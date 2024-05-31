Zelensky commented on the upcoming elections in Britain

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the upcoming early elections in the UK, said that Ukraine will work with the prime minister, who will be elected by the people of Britain. He also believes that good relations will continue, regardless of the outcome. He said this in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN.

Regarding Britain, Zelensky said that good relations will continue, regardless of the outcome of the July 4 general election.

He's a good guy... Rishi is also a good guy. It seems to me that the UK's policy towards Ukraine has never changed. And this seems so important to me, because leaders can change in different countries, but the most important thing is to never change values... we will work with the choice of the British people, with the prime minister who will be elected by the people of Britain, Zelensky said.

The UK Parliament was officially dissolved on the eve of early elections to be held on July 4.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced early parliamentary elections in the country to be held on July 4, citing Britain's need to choose its future amid global challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the threat of extremism.

After 14 years of conservative rule in Britain, a Labour government led by Cyrus Starmer is more likely to come to power.

According to Politico, as of May 22, the Conservatives were supported by 23% of Britons, and the main competitors – the Labor Party – by 45%.