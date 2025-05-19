$41.500.03
Exclusives
Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing.

Ukraine is not going to abandon its course towards NATO and declare a neutral status for the country, as required by Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

"As for the status, Ukraine has a status, it is in the Constitution of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Addition

Zelensky stated that Ukraine does not plan to withdraw military forces from its territory, as required by the Russian Federation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, which was mentioned by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
