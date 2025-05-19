Zelenskyy: considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, the Russian Federation, Great Britain, the EU, which may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

In any case, we are considering the possibility of another meeting of all teams, we want it at a high level. America, Ukraine, Russia, and representatives of the EU countries, and Great Britain. Such a meeting may take place in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland. We are now considering these three venues - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after holding a meeting after the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiation group.