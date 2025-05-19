Zelenskyy: considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level
Ukraine is considering a meeting with the USA, Russia, Great Britain and the EU. The meeting may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, the Russian Federation, Great Britain, the EU, which may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.
In any case, we are considering the possibility of another meeting of all teams, we want it at a high level. America, Ukraine, Russia, and representatives of the EU countries, and Great Britain. Such a meeting may take place in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland. We are now considering these three venues
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after holding a meeting after the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiation group.