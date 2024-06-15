President of the European Council: Ukraine should determine when dialog with Russia is possible

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14571 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152340 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243656 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150809 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183098 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149938 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139616 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138429 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11027 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12349 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16515 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17766 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30861 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

President of the European Council: Ukraine should determine when dialog with Russia is possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26857 views

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine should determine when a dialogue with Russia is possible, but it should be based on international law and the UN Charter.

President of the European Council: Ukraine should determine when dialog with Russia is possible

The President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the war in Ukraine is an attack on the security of Europe, which is trying to return to the dark past, nuclear confrontation, food insecurity with economic consequences. Peace requires dialogue and future dialogue with Russia should be based on international law and the UN Charter. Ukraine should determine when this may be possible. Michel said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

Details

I will briefly focus on 4 elements. The first is that international law and the UN Charter should be the basis for a just peace in Ukraine. Regardless of our continent, history, skin color, religion, we all share the same value compass. This is the UN Charter and its values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, human dignity and the right to self-defense. These principles are universal and we must follow them. Secondly, this war has one aggressor, and that is Russia, and one victim, the people of Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have the right to defend their children, their homes and their community. And it is our collective responsibility to determine how states can coexist together. This war is an attack on the security of Europe, it is trying to bring us back to the dark past, nuclear confrontation, food insecurity with economic consequences

- Michel said.

He emphasized that Russia's actions increase the chance of a nuclear war.

"Thirdly, there is no room for double standards. International law must be enforced everywhere and this is our global responsibility. Peace requires dialogue and future dialogue with Russia should be based on international law and the UN Charter. Ukraine should determine when this may be possible. This war is an attack on the world order. We need a global response. The future is ours, you can count on the EU. Glory to Ukraine," Michel summarized.

Recall

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no interest in a just peace. He launched a coordinated diplomatic campaign against the Peace Summit and ordered states to refrain from participating.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
European Council
United Nations
European Union
Rishi Sunak
Charles Michel
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91