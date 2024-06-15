President of the European Council: Ukraine should determine when dialog with Russia is possible

The President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the war in Ukraine is an attack on the security of Europe, which is trying to return to the dark past, nuclear confrontation, food insecurity with economic consequences. Peace requires dialogue and future dialogue with Russia should be based on international law and the UN Charter. Ukraine should determine when this may be possible. Michel said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

Details

I will briefly focus on 4 elements. The first is that international law and the UN Charter should be the basis for a just peace in Ukraine. Regardless of our continent, history, skin color, religion, we all share the same value compass. This is the UN Charter and its values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, human dignity and the right to self-defense. These principles are universal and we must follow them. Secondly, this war has one aggressor, and that is Russia, and one victim, the people of Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have the right to defend their children, their homes and their community. And it is our collective responsibility to determine how states can coexist together. This war is an attack on the security of Europe, it is trying to bring us back to the dark past, nuclear confrontation, food insecurity with economic consequences - Michel said.

He emphasized that Russia's actions increase the chance of a nuclear war.

"Thirdly, there is no room for double standards. International law must be enforced everywhere and this is our global responsibility. Peace requires dialogue and future dialogue with Russia should be based on international law and the UN Charter. Ukraine should determine when this may be possible. This war is an attack on the world order. We need a global response. The future is ours, you can count on the EU. Glory to Ukraine," Michel summarized.

Recall

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no interest in a just peace. He launched a coordinated diplomatic campaign against the Peace Summit and ordered states to refrain from participating.