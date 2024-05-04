The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, may put pressure on NATO allies to raise the minimum threshold for defense spending to 3% of GDP, sources told The Daily Telegraph, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the calculation should not take into account military aid to Ukraine, as is currently the case.

According to the British newspaper, Trump had previously considered raising the minimum threshold for defense spending. He became more firmly committed to this idea after talks in New York with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

AddendumAddendum

In 2023, only 11 of NATO's 32 members will have reached the 2% defense spending target currently facing the allies. These are the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Denmark. Poland, the United States, and Greece spend more than 3% of their GDP on defense.

The European Union has previously confirmed that some members of the alliance are discussing raising the target to 3% of GDP. However, for example, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week that the country's defense spending would increase to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade.

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 6