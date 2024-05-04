ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101417 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111637 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254248 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174945 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228010 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv

The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61417 views

If elected president, Trump plans to demand that NATO allies increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Ukraine.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, may put pressure on NATO allies to raise the minimum threshold for defense spending to 3% of GDP, sources told The Daily Telegraph, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the calculation should not take into account military aid to Ukraine, as is currently the case.

According to the British newspaper, Trump had previously considered raising the minimum threshold for defense spending. He became more firmly committed to this idea after talks in New York with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

AddendumAddendum

In 2023, only 11 of NATO's 32 members will have reached the 2% defense spending target currently facing the allies. These are the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Denmark. Poland, the United States, and Greece spend more than 3% of their GDP on defense.

The European Union has previously confirmed that some members of the alliance are discussing raising the target to 3% of GDP. However, for example, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week that the country's defense spending would increase to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade.

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 602.05.24, 09:06 • 32161 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
great-britainGreat Britain
european-unionEuropean Union
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
finlandFinland
new-york-cityNew York City
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
greeceGreece
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising